Heat advisory issued for region

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for much of the region.

The advisory will be in effect from noon to 6 p.m. for the Capital District, Lake George and Saratoga region and southern Washington counties.

Temperatures will hit 90. There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and that increases to 70% tonight. The low temperature will be 62 degrees.

People are advised to drink plenty of fluids and take extra precautions if they are working or spending time outside.

Tuesday will be much cooler with a high temperature of 70 degrees with a 40% chance of showers.

