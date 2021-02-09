Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Glens Falls: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 8F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 17.79. A 8-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.