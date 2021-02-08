 Skip to main content
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

For the drive home in Glens Falls: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 23.42. A 11-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

