Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Glens Falls: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 19.89. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

