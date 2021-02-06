 Skip to main content
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 10F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 24.54. 11 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

