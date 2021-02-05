 Skip to main content
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

This evening in Glens Falls: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 16.77. A 9-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

