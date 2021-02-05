This evening in Glens Falls: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 16.77. A 9-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 15.94. A 22-degree…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 22.03. We'll see a l…
This evening in Glens Falls: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
Glens Falls's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with t…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 19.24. Today'…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Expect clear sk…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
Glens Falls's evening forecast: Scattered flurries and snow showers. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good …
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 20-degree low…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.89. We'll see a low tem…