Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

Glens Falls's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. A 15-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

