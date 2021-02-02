Glens Falls's evening forecast: Scattered flurries and snow showers. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.74. A 20-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 15.94. A 22-degree…
This evening in Glens Falls: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 22.03. We'll see a l…
Glens Falls's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with t…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 19.24. Today'…
This evening in Glens Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low around -5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 13.6. We'll see a lo…
Glens Falls's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 1F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with …
This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Snow in the evening will taper off to light snow overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 33.07. 18 deg…