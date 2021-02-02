 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls's evening forecast: Scattered flurries and snow showers. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.74. A 20-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News