Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30.36. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

