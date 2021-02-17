 Skip to main content
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Glens Falls: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 8F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26.53. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

