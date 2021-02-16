Tonight's weather conditions in Glens Falls: A few clouds from time to time. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 11F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 17.35. A 7-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls
