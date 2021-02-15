 Skip to main content
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

This evening in Glens Falls: Cloudy with snow. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at 36.04. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

