This evening in Glens Falls: Cloudy with snow. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at 36.04. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls
Snow is expected to fall on much of the area beginning on Monday afternoon.
Much of the region remains under a winter storm warning.
