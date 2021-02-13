Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Glens Falls: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 32.33. A 13-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.