This evening in Glens Falls: A few clouds. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18.71. 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 28.04. …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 17.52. 9 degrees is …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 22.92. A 7-degree low is f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Glens Falls: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers poss…
Glens Falls's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low -3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 17. We'll see a low temperature …
This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 7F. Win…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 20.86. -1 degree is…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 22.54. Expect a drastic dr…