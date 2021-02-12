Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

This evening in Glens Falls: A few clouds. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18.71. 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.