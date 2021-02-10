Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 15.53. We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.