 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 15.53. We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Chicagoans react to several rounds of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News