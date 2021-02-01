This evening in Glens Falls: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 22.03. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Glens Falls
