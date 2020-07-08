Extreme heat coming Thursday

It is going to be hot.

A heat advisory has been issued starting at noon until 8 p.m. Thursday.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will bring dangerous heat index values between 95 and 100 degrees.

It is advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun for extended periods of time and if possible take advantage of an air-conditioned room.

Young children, the elderly and pets are extremely susceptible to extreme heat.

On Wednesday, some thunderstorms and showers are expected to move though the region in the afternoon bringing in the extreme heat and humidity impacting the Midwest currently.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 80s on Wednesday.

On Thursday, temperatures will reach the 90 degree mark and will be mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds and a stray isolated thunderstorm possible.

For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.

