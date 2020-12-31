 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Glens Falls

Glens Falls's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Glens Falls Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

