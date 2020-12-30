Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Glens Falls

This evening's outlook for Glens Falls: Snow in the evening will give way to rain showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Thursday, Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.