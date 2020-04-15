Coating of snow expected across the region overnight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Don't be surprised Thursday morning when you look outside your window and that wintry white stuff is coating the ground.

Most of the region will get a dusting up to an inch of snow, with some areas in the higher elevations reaching 2 inches as you travel southwest to the Catskills, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures overnight will dip into the high 20s, with temperatures rebounding to the low 40s throughout the day on Thursday.

The chance of rain and snow sticks around overnight Thursday into Friday as well as temperatures hover around freezing.

Looking ahead to the weekend, expect partly sunny skies with temperatures near 50 degrees on Saturday with a slight chance of leftover showers in the morning.

Sunday will be warmer with highs in the high 50s, but a chance of afternoon rain showers are possible.

For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.

