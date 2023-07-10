From Warren County: Please note that some Warren County offices are experiencing phone issues Monday stemming from storm-related equipment damage. Callers are not able to reach some county offices, and some county employees can not call out. Warren County staff can be reached via email or cellphone, and the Warren County Administrator’s Office can receive landline calls at 518-761-6539 to get messages where they are needed. Verizon staff are on hand to repair the damage. We thank you for your patience.