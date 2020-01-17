Washington County supervisors OK mortgage tax increase

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Board of Supervisors passed a local law on Friday imposing a quarter-percent increase to the recording tax already collected.
Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff cast the dissenting vote.
This additional tax helps offset community college expenses, especially SUNY Adirondack's new STEM building.
"Any mortgage that is recorded in my office as of March 1 will have a one-and-a-quarter percent mortgage tax," said County Clerk Stephanie Lemery during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Friday morning.
Before supervisors voted to impose the tax increase, White Creek resident Steve Gifford said he was opposed to the additional tax, during a public hearing.
"You want to charge the minority, so the majority don't have to foot the bill, right?" Gifford asked supervisors.
"It's definitely more tasteful than raising property taxes," said County Treasurer Al Nolette to Gifford.
"Is it?" Gifford asked.
"I believe it is," Nolette said, explaining that the quarter percent increase puts Washington County on par with surrounding counties.
"They are already paying one and a quarter percent around us," Nolette said.
But Gifford was not satisfied, again asking why the burden of the community college expenses was placed only on people buying houses and not on all county taxpayers.
"I don't see why you target these people who are trying to buy a home. It's not easy to buy a home and it's getting more expensive all the time," Gifford said. "I can see where you wouldn't mind irritating this small group of people, but I'm against it," he said, adding that he regrets telling his daughter to buy a home in Washington County.
The county has been waiting for state approval to amend the tax law, authorizing the imposition of the increased mortgage recording tax, for several years.
Currently, the state mortgage tax is divided among the state (25 percent), towns and villages (50 percent) and counties (25 percent). Through a home rule application, the state approved the additional 25 percent for the community college.
“We’ve had a rather long travail over our mortgage tax bill. It is a way to bring some stability to our college funding,” Argyle Supervisor Bob Henke said during the December board meeting. “It was opposed by some pretty prominent political forces right within our own county.”
To assure its passage, Henke took county delegations to meet with state legislators and, in 2019, the county's request passed both houses.
"A huge load will be lifted off our county budget and a huge impetus given to our college as we go forward,” Henke said.
Additionally, Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell thanked Gifford for coming to the board with his concerns.
"I calculated the amount on a $100,000 home," said Campbell. "It would be $250 for the life of the mortgage. ... I do believe we made the right decisions, alleviating the tax on the elderly."
