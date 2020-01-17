Washington County supervisors OK mortgage tax increase

But Gifford was not satisfied, again asking why the burden of the community college expenses was placed only on people buying houses and not on all county taxpayers.

"I don't see why you target these people who are trying to buy a home. It's not easy to buy a home and it's getting more expensive all the time," Gifford said. "I can see where you wouldn't mind irritating this small group of people, but I'm against it," he said, adding that he regrets telling his daughter to buy a home in Washington County.

The county has been waiting for state approval to amend the tax law, authorizing the imposition of the increased mortgage recording tax, for several years.

Currently, the state mortgage tax is divided among the state (25 percent), towns and villages (50 percent) and counties (25 percent). Through a home rule application, the state approved the additional 25 percent for the community college.

“We’ve had a rather long travail over our mortgage tax bill. It is a way to bring some stability to our college funding,” Argyle Supervisor Bob Henke said during the December board meeting. “It was opposed by some pretty prominent political forces right within our own county.”