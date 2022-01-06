Washington County reports death of 54-year-old unvaccinated resident from COVID

Washington County late Wednesday night reported the death of a 54-year-old resident from COVID.

The person was not vaccinated and had recently been hospitalized, according to the report from Washington County Public Health, which was issued just before 11 p.m.

This is the county’s 73rd death since the start of the pandemic.

County health officials reported that a total of 204 COVID cases were processed on Tuesday and Wednesday. A large volume of cases are still being processed, according to a news release.

Washington County is monitoring 396 active cases. Many of the cases stem from workplaces, household and family spread and at indoor events in close quarters.

“We strongly encourage everyone in our communities to consider vaccination, wear a mask in public settings or when spending time around others, stay home and get tested if you're not feeling well,” the county said.

The county does not have a figure on how many are breakthrough cases because of the high number of cases that are being processed.

Eleven people are in the hospital, which is an increase of one from Monday’s report.

A total of 145 people recovered.

Washington County also announced that on Tuesday it had received 2,700 COVID-19 at-home rapid testing kits and have allocated a portion to each town for distribution. They will be available during business hours at most town halls. Proof of residency is required and there is a limit of one kit per person.

There are also booster clinics scheduled every Tuesday and Thursday in January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Washington County Municipal Center campus in Fort Edward. Registration is required at washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus or by calling Washington County Public Health at 518-746-2400.

