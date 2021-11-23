Washington County reports 55th death due to COVID pandemic

Washington County Public Health on Tuesday reported the death of a 45-year-old unvaccinated resident from COVID-19.

The person had lived at home before succumbing to the virus, according to a news release.

This is Washington County’s 55th death since the start of the pandemic. County officials said their thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and caregivers of the resident who died.

The county also reported 77 new COVID cases. The seven-day positivity average is 13.3%, which is the second-highest in the state.

A total of 105 people recovered, which leaves the active caseload at 376.

Twenty people are in the hospital — an increase of five from the previous day.

As cases continue to rise, county health officials are asking people to get vaccinated and to stay home from work or school if they are ill. Many of the recent cases are stemming from spread through households and at events held indoors in close quarters.

