SALEM — The Washington County Historical Society has invited the Preservation League of New York State will present information on Thursday about its grant and technical services program.

Janna Rudler, the grants and technical services manager at the league, will speak at 5:30 p.m. at the Historic Salem Courthouse. The event is free and open to the public.

Rudler will provide an overview of the State and National Registers of Historic Places, historic districts and financial incentives for historic preservation available to historic property owners.