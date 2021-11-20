Washington County Fair to begin holiday lights tradition

EASTON — The Washington County Fair is starting a new holiday tradition this year with its first-ever Holiday Lighted Nights.

Beginning the evening after Thanksgiving, the fairgrounds will become a wonderland with more than a mile and a half of lighted drive-thru displays, said fair co-manager Rebecca Breese.

“We’re working with a company called North Pole Productions,” Breese said. “There will be more than 50 displays, all lighted, with animation and music.” The largest, a “huge toy store,” is more than 120 feet long. Some of the displays are free-standing and some incorporate “your favorite fair buildings,” she said.

Along with the professional displays, some buildings have been decorated by members of Washington County Fair Junior Beef, Greenwich FFA, Washington County Cornell Cooperative Extension, Boy Scouts and the Middle Falls Fire Department. Holiday-themed music will be available in-car on Breeze 103.9 FM.

Visitors will enter from Old Schuylerville Road, drive one way through the fairgrounds, and exit onto Route 29.

“There will be no cross traffic,” Breese said. “You won’t have to hang out on the road waiting to get in.”

Dates are Nov. 26-28, Dec. 2-5, then nightly from Dec. 9 to Dec. 23. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the grounds close at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $25 per car and can be purchased online through the fair website, www.washingtoncountyfair.com, or at the gate. Cookies, cider doughnuts, kettle corn and milk or cider can be ordered ahead of time through the website or from vendors at the gate.

The fair store will also be open.

“There will be different fun stuff,” Breese said, including commemorative Washington County Fair ornaments and warm winter clothing.

“I think it’ll be a great family experience for everyone,” Breese said.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0