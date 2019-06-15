Washington County deeds June 3 through June 7

Buyer Seller Location Price Date
Gary Lucas Lathan Frances Austin Kingsbury $136,500 6/3
Christine Dungan Andrew MacArthur Route, 29, Greenwich $227,000 6/3
JP Morgan Chase Bradley William Krause Kingsbury $116,110 6/3
Daniel Brill Luisa Bacchiani Quaker Street, Granville $40,000 6/3
Golam Rasul Federal National Mortgage 9 Morganstone, Comstock $147,900 6/4
Jack Mance Joseph Romano East Lake Road, Argyle $145,000 6/4
Kate Hannah Hansen Francis Moon Dickinson Road, Cambridge $70,000 6/4
Harold O'Connor Jr. Benjamin Burch 28 Big Burch Hill Road, Granville $129,897 6/4
Frank Perrelli Frank Chen Bogtown Lane, Hebron $219,000 6/4
Dale Herrington Mark Vanderzyden King Street, Hudson Falls $148,400 6/4
Jurgis Paliulis Marie Breault Seminary Street, Fort Edward $139,000 6/4
Christie Booth Thomas Butler Barber Avenue, Greenwich %15,500 6/4
Nikki Becker Francesco Archino Kingsbury $340,000 6/4
James Pellergrino Lynn O'Brienas Lake Hadlock, Fort Ann $167,500 6/4
Carolyn Jayne Earharrt Caleb Sutliff LaRose Street, Fort Edward $175,531 6/4
Isaiah Delnero Messina Teresa Brisbin Gagnon Road, White Creek $49,000 6/5
Dobbins Real Estate Jean Slingerland White Creek $320,000 6/5
Joshua Boyden Peter Stuart Niles White Creek $215,000 6/5
JP Morgan Chase Malcolm O'Hara as referee 4 Fern St., Whitehall $56,449 6/6
Rooster Management LLC James Randel Easton $90,000 6/6
Keith Donaldson Tarmac Holdings Corp. Fort Edward $111,300 6/6
James Guimarra Lyynn Edward Harrington Hebron $30,000 6/6
Jamie Robichard David Williams Mettowee Street, Granville $136,000 6/6
Stephen McEvoy Ellis Thomas Route 46, Fort Edward $82,000 6/7
Mary Macura Michael Macura Hebron $37,000 6/7
Tiashike Prop. LLC William Nolan Cambridge $190,000 6/7
David Hall Thomas Irwin Argyle $60,000 6/7
Tracy Hunt Leverne Perry White Creek $158,894 6/7
Stewart St. Clair Marena Woodstock Boardman Street, Whitehall $80,000 6/7
