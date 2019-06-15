Washington County deeds June 3 through June 7
|Buyer
|Seller
|Location
|Price
|Date
|Gary Lucas Lathan
|Frances Austin
|Kingsbury
|$136,500
|6/3
|Christine Dungan
|Andrew MacArthur
|Route, 29, Greenwich
|$227,000
|6/3
|JP Morgan Chase
|Bradley William Krause
|Kingsbury
|$116,110
|6/3
|Daniel Brill
|Luisa Bacchiani
|Quaker Street, Granville
|$40,000
|6/3
|Golam Rasul
|Federal National Mortgage
|9 Morganstone, Comstock
|$147,900
|6/4
|Jack Mance
|Joseph Romano
|East Lake Road, Argyle
|$145,000
|6/4
|Kate Hannah Hansen
|Francis Moon
|Dickinson Road, Cambridge
|$70,000
|6/4
|Harold O'Connor Jr.
|Benjamin Burch
|28 Big Burch Hill Road, Granville
|$129,897
|6/4
|Frank Perrelli
|Frank Chen
|Bogtown Lane, Hebron
|$219,000
|6/4
|Dale Herrington
|Mark Vanderzyden
|King Street, Hudson Falls
|$148,400
|6/4
|Jurgis Paliulis
|Marie Breault
|Seminary Street, Fort Edward
|$139,000
|6/4
|Christie Booth
|Thomas Butler
|Barber Avenue, Greenwich
|%15,500
|6/4
|Nikki Becker
|Francesco Archino
|Kingsbury
|$340,000
|6/4
|James Pellergrino
|Lynn O'Brienas
|Lake Hadlock, Fort Ann
|$167,500
|6/4
|Carolyn Jayne Earharrt
|Caleb Sutliff
|LaRose Street, Fort Edward
|$175,531
|6/4
|Isaiah Delnero
|Messina Teresa Brisbin
|Gagnon Road, White Creek
|$49,000
|6/5
|Dobbins Real Estate
|Jean Slingerland
|White Creek
|$320,000
|6/5
|Joshua Boyden
|Peter Stuart Niles
|White Creek
|$215,000
|6/5
|JP Morgan Chase
|Malcolm O'Hara as referee
|4 Fern St., Whitehall
|$56,449
|6/6
|Rooster Management LLC
|James Randel
|Easton
|$90,000
|6/6
|Keith Donaldson
|Tarmac Holdings Corp.
|Fort Edward
|$111,300
|6/6
|James Guimarra
|Lyynn Edward Harrington
|Hebron
|$30,000
|6/6
|Jamie Robichard
|David Williams
|Mettowee Street, Granville
|$136,000
|6/6
|Stephen McEvoy
|Ellis Thomas
|Route 46, Fort Edward
|$82,000
|6/7
|Mary Macura
|Michael Macura
|Hebron
|$37,000
|6/7
|Tiashike Prop. LLC
|William Nolan
|Cambridge
|$190,000
|6/7
|David Hall
|Thomas Irwin
|Argyle
|$60,000
|6/7
|Tracy Hunt
|Leverne Perry
|White Creek
|$158,894
|6/7
|Stewart St. Clair
|Marena Woodstock
|Boardman Street, Whitehall
|$80,000
|6/7
