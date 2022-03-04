Washington County DA seeks funding for additional prosecutor

FORT EDWARD — Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan asked the county supervisors’ Public Safety Committee on Tuesday for a new attorney position.

Changes in the state’s criminal justice laws since 2019 have “considerably increased our work,” Jordan said.

He cited a new requirement to share evidence with the defense, called "discovery," in every criminal case, not just some of them, at an early stage of the process; the need to review more body-camera footage as more law enforcement agencies adopt them; more litigation around cases; new demands on DA offices as a result of the recently signed Less is More Act; and a backlog of cases due to COVID-related court closures.

On top of that, his office has to review around 200 cases from the village of Fort Edward, where two police officers are accused of not turning over evidence to defense attorneys.

“It’s a massive undertaking,” Jordan said.

Jordan apologized for not requesting the new position last fall when supervisors were working on the 2022 budget.

“I could not have anticipated all of these things cumulatively,” he said. “The courts weren’t fully functioning last fall.”

There is “significantly more litigation with every case,” Jordan said. He tried to streamline his office’s procedures to cope “but it didn’t help,” he said.

Some of the litigation is “frivolous,” he said. Even if it’s thrown out of court, “the DA has to respond or is considered to acquiesce,” Jordan said.

His office is fielding more 440, or post-conviction, appeals, Jordan said. The appeals may be filed by public defenders, attorneys under another state program for indigent defendants, private attorneys, legal defense funds, or defendants acting on their own. Eighty-five to 90% of people prosecuted by his office are represented by county or state public defenders, Jordan said.

Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff asked if the county will have to pay the public defender’s office to file more 440 appeals.

“We’re paying ourselves to hurt ourselves,” Haff said.

County Attorney Roger Wickes confirmed that the county may be paying both sides, sometimes three if his office is involved.

The tipping points for Jordan’s office have been the reopening of the courts “with a huge backlog” and the Less is More Act, which took effect Tuesday, he said. The act, which Gov. Kathy Hochul signed in September, prevents recently paroled people from being sent back to prison for technical parole violations such as missing a curfew, failing a drug test or failing to obey travel restrictions. Hearings for parole violations have to be held within 24 hours of the report of a violation, so his staff has to coordinate quickly with other agencies, Jordan said.

The state gave the county $193,000 last year to help pay for extra costs around discovery due to the 2019 criminal justice reforms, Jordan said.

“We’ll get some money this year but not nearly enough,” he said.

Granville Supervisor Matthew Hicks said he wouldn’t support a change to the staffing pattern now, except in “an emergency, extreme nature.” A new attorney would cost $100,000 to $125,000, he said.

“I’m totally opposed,” said Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell. If the supervisors approve this request, “we’ll have to bulk up the public defender and Roger's (Wickes) office. We don’t have an extra million to spend on employees,” nor does the county have space for more employees. The board needs “to see how this plays out,” Campbell said.

“I don’t have the luxury of saying, ‘Let’s see what happens when this explodes,’” Jordan said. “If you think that letting public safety go in Washington County will move the Legislature, we’re mistaken. Their goal is to let the system collapse.”

The committee referred the request to the personnel and finance committees.

