Washington County communications team honored

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Board of Supervisors recognized the county’s 911 communications team Friday with a proclamation honoring National Public Safety Communicators Week, April 1-16.

The proclamation called public safety communicators “the first and most critical contact our citizens have with emergency services” and “the vital first link for first responders by monitoring their activities by radio, providing them information, and ensuring their safety.” It also noted communicators’ contributions “to the apprehension of criminals, suppression of fires and treatment of patients.”

The county’s 911 dispatch office has 18 employees who staff the center around the clock, 365 days a year.

Deputy Director of Public Safety Tim Hardy shared photos of the team with the supervisors.

“While these faces are some of the most rarely seen in public safety, their voices are recognizable by many who have found themselves in need of their services,” Hardy said.

The 911 center takes calls for several agencies throughout the county, but “none (of their duties) are more critical than the services the 911 team provides to residents and first responders.”

On behalf of Public Safety Director Glen Gosnell, Hardy thanked the members of the community, first responder partner agencies, local businesses and local officials who visited the 911 staff, sent thank-you notes and other tokens of appreciation, and provided meals for the crew during the week.

“It is all appreciated,” Hardy said.

Putnam Supervisor Darrell Wilson, chair of the Public Safety Committee, presented supervising communications officers Walt Stimpson and Stephanie Williams, communications training officer Regina Ladd, and communications officer Larry Sourdiffe with a framed copy of the proclamation.

According to Public Safety’s website, the 911 communications center is the department’s biggest operation. It’s the sole answering point in Washington County for 911 calls, taking all landline or cell 911 calls either originating in or processed by communications towers in the county. It serves 35 fire departments, including nine in Vermont; 10 emergency medical services, including two in Vermont, and 10 law enforcement agencies, including some state agencies.

It also processes and dispatches emergency calls for village, town and county departments of public works, social services, public health and the county sewer agency.

The staff has completed the state’s basic course in 911 communications and receives ongoing education. Staff is trained in emergency medical dispatch and can give instructions to people having medical emergencies while they wait for the ambulance to arrive.

The call center has been in the county’s public safety building, part of the county municipal complex in Fort Edward, since the building opened in 2014.

