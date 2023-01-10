Washington County approves domestic terrorism prevention plan

FORT EDWARD — Washington County's domestic terrorism prevention plan is designed to prevent or respond to acts of terrorism or targeted violence, identify agencies most likely to be involved in prevention or response, detail their roles and strengthen coordination among the agencies.

The plan, as approved by the county board of supervisors at its December monthly meeting, “is meant to be a framework that was collectively worked on with our partners in Warren County,” said Putnam Supervisor Darrell Wilson, chairman of the county Public Safety Committee. “Our team members working on this plan clearly advised it was in fact very basic to allow our program to grow and change as we continue to progress.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order on May 18 requiring that counties create the plan in the wake of a white supremacist attack on a Buffalo supermarket.

Executive Order 18 requires all counties to develop and maintain a domestic terrorism plan that “identifies and confronts threats of domestic terrorism.” Counties had a deadline of Dec. 31. Washington and Warren county agencies and officials are collaborating, but Warren County supervisors failed to adopt their plan at their December meeting. They were seeking possible amendments.

According to the plan, terrorist acts that pose the greatest risk to Washington County include active shooters, vehicle ramming, complex coordinated attacks and attacks on large groups.

The Washington County Department of Public Safety, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Office of Emergency Services and Warren County Sheriff’s Office are tasked with developing the Warren-Washington County Threat Assessment Coordination Team (WWC-TACT). Team members will identify, assess, and attempt to manage potential incidents of domestic terrorism or targeted violence.

The plan notes that emergencies are handled first by local first responders, but state and federal resources will probably assist if there is a credible threat or active situation. On the Washington County side, participating agencies include the Department of Public Safety and Sheriff’s Office, five police departments covering six of the county’s eight villages, New York State Police, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Washington County Attorney’s Office, Probation Department, Alternative Sentencing/Youth Bureau, Department of Social Services, Mental Health Office of Community Services, Glens Falls Hospital, Hudson Headwaters Health Partners, school representatives, and the county Board of Supervisors. Children and family services and faith-based organizations may also be called in to help assess and manage threats.

Coordinated response

Washington County members of the threat assessment coordination team plan to meet with Warren County’s Office of Emergency Services team during the last week of January, Wilson said in an email.

“It is important to our leadership that we gather the members of the WWC-TACT, many of whom are our local experts in their field, and rely on their insight and expertise to help shape the future of the plan and the work our team will be doing together,” Wilson wrote.

Programs now in Washington County that could help prevent domestic terrorism include personnel in the Sheriff’s Office and mental health office trained as part of the Crisis Intervention Team; services offered through the county’s correctional facilities; and Adirondack Peer-to-Peer Veterans Program. The sheriff’s office trains its members on active shooter situations and provides drills, education, and outreach on request to schools and businesses. Schools have school safety planning processes and submit their plans annually to the Department of Public Safety and Sheriff’s Office.

To date, the county has spent no money on the plan. “Any current expenses have only come in the form of our staff time working with Warren County’s team and other public safety colleagues on developing the current framework base plan,” Wilson wrote. Funding will come from the NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and Washington County, he said, and is 100% reimbursable.

The county will hire a consultant to fill out the plan. In October, the board of supervisors approved Contingency Management Consulting Group LLC, a Pennsylvania firm with an office in White Plains. However, the firm is not a state-approved minority and women-owned business enterprise. The county will need a waiver from the state to qualify for state funding to hire the firm.

If the waiver isn’t granted, the team will put out a request for proposals, Wilson said.

The only person to vote against the plan in December, Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff, objected that a domestic terrorism plan could target “political enemies” and that he could be at risk because of his Ultra-MAGA hat. Federal law, however, defines domestic terrorism as acts endangering human life that violate state and federal criminal laws, aim to intimidate or coerce civilians, intimidate or coerce government policy, or interfere with government through mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping. Political messages on clothing are protected speech under the First Amendment.

All active emergencies and imminent threats should be reported to 911. Threat reports can also be made to WWC-TACT@washingtoncountyny.gov or WWC-TACT@warrencountyny.gov.