The Washington County 250th Committee is seeking the help of volunteers and interested citizens to help plan and implement programs to celebrate the semiquincentennial of the nation on July 4, 2026. The programs will include county-specific events as well.

Some of the aim is to have historical infrastructure in place after the semiquincentennial is over.

Pat Niles, vice president of the Washington County Historical Society, and co-chair of the Washington County 250th Committee said that he hopes community members will take interest in commemorating the historical areas of the county in a variety of ways such as visiting historical landmarks and participating in educational programs.

“We’re reaching out to the citizens of Washington County for anyone to volunteer. Hopefully, the more that we have, the more we can do in the planning of celebrations, educational programs for the schools and adults. That’s our hope for this,” he said.

One objective of the committee is to increase tourism within Washington County by improving its historic infrastructure. Another is to create lessons pertaining to Washington County history using primary source materials.

There will be a 250th History Fair as well as celebrations of events such as the Knox Trail, Ethan Allen’s taking of Fort Ticonderoga, the Battle of Fort Anne and the killing of Jane McCrea.

The 250th committee is already involved in planning the Knox Trail celebration and has been approached to help plan the Ethan Allen and Benedict Arnold taking of Fort Ticonderoga in 1775.

The committee is making a request to teachers living or working in Washington County to help develop educational programs that could be used in classrooms throughout the county. The committee would like to setup an education subcommittee to develop lesson plans using primary source materials from local archives.

“We have teachers that are teaching about local history now, but it’s really difficult to incorporate it into curriculum and that’s something we hope to do,” he said. “Not only will we use the markers, but it’s also historic documents. The 250th, we will really start the celebration next year because of the continental associations that were set up.”

The group further plans in-service training in the use Washington County primary sources for our county teachers.

Along with programs for teachers, the committee is looking for photos from the 200th or 225th celebrations that could be used on a Facebook account as well as a semiquincentennial website. The committee will make digital copies of the photos.

Currently, the Whitehall Historical Society, Washington County Historical Society and the Old Fort House Museum have contributed photos, but the committee would like to ask the Washington County community to share any photos or memories of past celebrations.

Paul McCarty, executive director of the Old Fort House Museum, and Nat Huntington were said to be a big help to Neil in organizing celebrations in an attempt to boost tourism.

Photos and stories of experiences at the 200th or 225th celebrations can be shared with Neil and the rest of the committee by emailing pdniles@gmail.com or by attending the meeting the committee holds at 5:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month at the Rogers Island Visitor Center in Fort Edward.