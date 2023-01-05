Warrensburg's water and sewer clerk declines to take seat on Town Board

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Town Board remains at four members after member-elect Joyce Reed declined to take the oath of office Tuesday at the board’s 2023 organizational meeting.

Reed won election in November to fill the one year remaining on former board member Donne-Lynn Winslow’s unexpired term, but the legality of her taking the seat came into question in December.

Reed is employed by the town as water and sewer clerk. Under state law, a town employee cannot also sit on a town board unless the board passes a local law to make an exception. Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty introduced such a local law at the board’s Dec. 14 meeting, but at a public hearing on Dec. 28, it failed in a tie vote.

Reading from a prepared statement Tuesday, Reed thanked the board for its praise of her performance as water and sewer clerk. “Taking these comments and those of the meeting attendees into consideration, and after consulting with family, friends, co-workers, and supporters, I have decided that my strength remains in the Water and Sewer Department,” Reed said.

She said she wanted to “continue our efforts to meet the new state mandates to municipal water tracing, tracking, and reporting and to continue to research billing improvements and possible sewer district expansion.”

In other matters:

Geraghty and Town Board member Richard Larkin sparred over whether to reappoint the law firm of Miller, Mannix, Schachner and Hafner LLC as the town’s legal counsel. Larkin said he was dissatisfied with how the firm provided legal advice for a proposed demolition moratorium in 2021, and reminded Geraghty that he had asked in 2022 that the board reevaluate its relationship with the firm and request quotes from other law firms. Larkin said he’d asked the firm questions and not received timely responses. “I’d like to review what other legal groups are out there that would benefit the town of Warrensburg in a better way,” Larkin said. “I feel they do an excellent job,” Geraghty countered. Several town projects requiring legal guidance are under way “and I don’t want to leave the town in the lurch,” he said. Town Board member John Alexander sided with Geraghty, while Town Board member Bryan Rounds said that from a business standpoint, it wouldn’t hurt to do a periodic evaluation of the town’s service vendors. Another law firm, Bartlett, Stewart, Pontiff and Rhodes, advises the town assessor on a per-diem basis. After a vote to request quotes for legal services ended in a tie, the board agreed on keeping legal counsel for both the town and assessor with the same firms for four months, then putting out a request for quotes.

The board reappointed The Post-Star as its official newspaper for legal services and added Sun Community News, of Elizabethtown.

The board set public hearings for 7 p.m. Jan. 11 on the 2023 Warrensburg EMS agreement with the town and an application to Round 7 of the Restore NY grant program for funds to demolish the former highway garage on King Street. The town would like to redevelop the site for senior housing. LaBella Associates, a consulting firm, has estimated the cost of demolition at $378,000. Geraghty warned that the grant would require the town to spend the money first. The town would have to take out a short-term loan until the state reimburses it 60 to 90 days later. The town is already “on the hook” for $523,000 to pay the contractor who installed the water transmission line, he said. Although that project also qualifies for state reimbursement, the town doesn’t have the fund balance to pay cash and will have to pay interest on a loan, he said. Rounds suggested that the cost of the demolition could be reduced if the town Department of Public Works is able to do some of it.