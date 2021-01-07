 Skip to main content
Warrensburg man admits to weapons possession
QUEENSBURY — A Warrensburg man has pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon.

Edward J. Deso was arrested by state police on June 30 after an investigation. Police said he possessed a 9mm pistol that was not registered to him and a rifle.

Deso pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Dec. 23 to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in satisfaction of the charges.

Deso will be sentenced at a later date.

