Warrensburg man admits to weapons possession

QUEENSBURY — A Warrensburg man has pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon.
Edward J. Deso was arrested by state police on June 30 after an investigation. Police said he possessed a 9mm pistol that was not registered to him and a rifle.
Deso pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Dec. 23 to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in satisfaction of the charges.
Deso will be sentenced at a later date.
Michael Goot
