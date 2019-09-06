Warrensburg put together one of its best seasons in years in 2018, claiming its first Section II football title since 2004 and finishing 8-2.
The challenge now for the Burghers is staying on top in a four-team Class D that suddenly looks daunting. Rensselaer and Hoosic Valley have been swapped out for Class C finalist Chatham and Helderberg Valley this season.
Fortunately, in an era of smaller roster sizes, Warrensburg was able to welcome nine athletes from North Warren in a merger with their northern neighbors.
That influx of raw talent could help the Burghers after some major graduation losses.
“We’re definitely a work in progress, but we showed some pretty good growth in the first week (of preseason),” head coach Mike Perrone said.
The Burghers’ strength is in the skill positions, but they must rebuild both lines of scrimmage.
Quarterback: Evan MacDuff was a Class D MVP at quarterback and one of the team’s biggest graduation losses. Stepping into his shoes is senior Mac Baker, an outstanding athlete who was a running back last season, rushing for 614 yards and seven scores.
“Evan was really good at the mental part of the game, and Mac has really grasped that — making calls at the line and keeping everyone calm,” Perrone said.
Backs and receivers: Leading rusher Jesse Griffin was injured in last year’s Section II final, which hurt Warrensburg in its state quarterfinal loss to Moriah the next week. The 1,200-yard rusher is back, and so is sophomore speedster Dylan Winchell, who has added 20 pounds of muscle to bulk up to about 135.
Big freshman Tristen Hitchcock (6-1, 220) has been moved from guard to fullback, giving the Burghers a sturdy blocker and short-yardage runner.
Several athletes were vying for receiver spots, including North Warren athletes Anthony Girard, Reese Bradley and Andrew Beadnell, and Warrensburg’s Bill Cameron.
The Burghers lost one of the area’s best tight ends in Brandon Bailey, but Perrone believes he’s found a replacement who is just as big and athletic — North Warren’s 6-4, 290-pound basketball center Tanner Dunkley.
“He has unbelievable hands for a big guy,” Perrone said. “He got into our weight room, so he’s gotten so much stronger.”
Offensive line: The graduation of Chris Wilson and Hunter Mosher left huge holes up front. Jaron Griffin (6-1, 220) is the lone returning starter, and he shifts to left guard to fill Mosher’s spot. Zach Shambo is penciled in at center. Jacob Clear (6-1, 270), who took the last two years off from football, will be a tackle, along with Joe Murdick (5-11, 215). The remaining guard spot was up in the air among a few candidates.
“We’re still green, but we’ll get better,” Perrone said. “They have a lot of potential.”
Defense: Several starters return to the defense, with Jaron Griffin at one end, Mac Baker at strong safety, Zach Carpenter at linebacker and Winchell at cornerback. Jesse Griffin shifts from corner to outside linebacker. Hitchcock takes over at middle linebacker, Girard is the new free safety and Dunkley is at the other end spot. Newcomer Mario Willette (6-6, 340) from North Warren could man the nose or a defensive tackle spot. Cameron and Beadnell were getting looks at corner.
Special teams: Baker and soccer player Tommy Moore were working on kickoffs, but don’t expect the Burghers to kick extra points.
“We were 78 percent on two-point conversions over the last three years, so that’s what we do — go for two,” Perrone said. “If we can’t get 3 yards, we don’t deserve it.”
Outlook: Perrone said he was optimistic about the Burghers’ potential, but Chatham, Helderberg Valley and Whitehall will all present challenges in Class D.
“Nothing’s given,” Perrone said. “It’s a brand-new group, but it feels like a family. We have to replace that football IQ and the toughness and grittiness that we had last year — most of those guys were two- or three-year starters.”
