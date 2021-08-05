Warrensburg elementary principal picked to be superintendent

WARRENSBURG — The school board did not have to go far to find its next superintendent — longtime elementary school Principal Amy Langworthy.
Langworthy, a graduate of the local high school, has been in the position for 15 years. The board intends to appoint her as superintendent at its Monday meeting. She will take over in January after the retirement of Superintendent John Goralski.
Board President Doug West said he is pleased that Langworthy decided to remain at Warrensburg for the next stage of her career. The district received input from community members and staff who expressed a desire to have a candidate with a focus on curriculum and staff development. Langworthy fits that criteria.
“Her ongoing research into modern practices in the education field will serve us well in these areas while targeting the varying needs of every student. Several references from educators within and beyond our district have expressed their confidence in her skills and we are looking forward to expanding her leadership district-wide,” he said in a news release.
Before coming to Warrensburg, Langworthy spent five years as director of staff development, curriculum and technology development in the Glens Falls City School District.
She began her career in education in 1992 as an instructor at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District. From 2000 to 2001, she worked in the Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District as the middle school principal.
Langworthy said she has been fortunate to have opportunities to work for great districts and grow as a professional.
“I believe my experience particularly in the areas of curriculum development and long-range planning in both my current and previous positions will help me carry out the goals and objectives of our Board of Education and larger school community,” she said in a news release. “I feel honored to be able to serve in this capacity and continue to make improvements for our students, staff and a community that I care very deeply about.”
Langworthy earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education from the Russell Sage Women’s College. In 1996, she earned a master’s degree in elementary education from SUNY Plattsburgh.
She earned a master’s degree in educational administration in 2000 and certificate of advanced study in 2002 — also from SUNY Plattsburgh.
Langworthy and her husband live in Warrensburg and have four children — one of whom is still in school. She enjoys spending time outdoors and active endeavors, particularly running.
Goralski is leaving after eight years of leading the district.
