Warrensburg elementary principal picked to be superintendent

WARRENSBURG — The school board did not have to go far to find its next superintendent — longtime elementary school Principal Amy Langworthy.

Langworthy, a graduate of the local high school, has been in the position for 15 years. The board intends to appoint her as superintendent at its Monday meeting. She will take over in January after the retirement of Superintendent John Goralski.

Board President Doug West said he is pleased that Langworthy decided to remain at Warrensburg for the next stage of her career. The district received input from community members and staff who expressed a desire to have a candidate with a focus on curriculum and staff development. Langworthy fits that criteria.

“Her ongoing research into modern practices in the education field will serve us well in these areas while targeting the varying needs of every student. Several references from educators within and beyond our district have expressed their confidence in her skills and we are looking forward to expanding her leadership district-wide,” he said in a news release.

Before coming to Warrensburg, Langworthy spent five years as director of staff development, curriculum and technology development in the Glens Falls City School District.