The Class D state football quarterfinal game between Warrensburg and Moriah has been rescheduled for Saturday at Glens Falls' Putt LaMay Memorial Field on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The game had originally been scheduled for Friday night at Beekmantown High School, but the Plattsburgh area received 10-12 inches of snow on Monday night. The Class D state quarterfinal alternates sites between Section II and Section VII, and it was Section VII's turn this year.
Moriah (6-3) defeated Warrensburg (8-1) in last year's game at Schuylerville.
Also, the Section II Exceptional Seniors All-Star Game, originally set for Wednesday night, was postponed to Monday at 6 p.m. at La Salle Institute.
