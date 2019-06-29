Warrensburg Central School

Degrees awarded: 49

Valedictorian: Walter Weick

Salutatorian: Nhu Le

Featured speaker: Jody Monroe, Warrensburg alumna and current Bethlehem Central School district superintendent

