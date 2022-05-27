Warrensburg boys, Lake George girls second in Group 5 track

STILLWATER — The Warrensburg boys and Lake George girls both finished second Thursday at the Group 5 sectional track and field championship meet at Stillwater High School.

The Burgers — runner-up to Maple Hill for the boys team title by a 150-111 margin — were powered by juniors Dante Corriveau, who won three events, and Landon Olden, who captured the pentathlon.

Corriveau finished first in the 400 meters (52.13 seconds), the 1,600 (4:35.42) and the 3,200 (10:24.93), but did not finish the 800. Olden won the pentathlon with 1789 points.

Finishing second for Warrensburg were Justin Rushia in the 100 (11.58) and 200 (23.93), Brody Olden in the 800 (2:12.37), Brayden Olden in the 3,000 steeplechase (11:45.20), and the Burghers' 400 relay team of Rushia, Thomas Sesselman, Dylan Winchell and Tim Kelly (46.80).

Placing third for the Burghers were Rushia in the 400, Brody Olden in the 1,600, and Tristen Hitchcock in the discus.

Other local athletes winning Group 5 events were Lake George's Samuel Burns in the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches) and Kyle Dolan in the pole vault (11 feet), and Cambridge's Evan Day in the shot put (43-1/4) and Cliff Lewis in the discus (125-9).

Finishing second were Lake George's 1,600 and 3,200 relays, in 3:45.09 and 9:09.91, respectively, and the Warriors' Oliver Herrick in the triple jump (40-1 1/4). Taking third were Lake George's Jake O'Keefe in the 800 and the Warriors' 400 relay, and Salem's Quinn Donaldson in the high jump and Gabriel Gallagher in the 400 hurdles.

On the girls side, Lake George got wins from juniors Madeline Burke and Cayla Stone, and its 1,600 relay squad as the Warriors finished second to Hoosic Valley in the team standings, 116-78.

Whitehall sophomore Samantha Howland captured the triple jump, as she leaped 34-9 to win, but the Railroaders placed ninth out of 16 teams.

Burke cleared 7-6 to win the pole vault, and placed second in the 100 hurdles (18.56) and fourth in the shot put. Stone won the long jump with a leap of 15-2 3/4, took second in the triple jump (34 feet), and ran on the Warriors' winning 1,600 relay with teammates Emily Guidetti, Bailee Dineen and Ella Fox, finishing in 4:29.79.

Lake George's Angelina Minnear finished in a tie for second in the long jump with Cambridge's Samantha Crandall at 15-1.

Cambridge got a runner-up finish from Malzie Steele in the 400 hurdles (1:15.98).

Finishing third were Howland in the 100, Guidetti in the discus and Warrensburg's Karla Sherman in the pentathlon.

