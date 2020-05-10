Warren County will not appeal ruling in land taking for airport

QUEENSBURY — Warren County officials will not appeal a court decision requiring them to pay more for land taken for the now-abandoned project to extend the Warren County airport runway.
The Appellate Division ruled on April 9 that the county should have paid about $520,000 total to Forest Enterprises Management Inc., headed by Victor Macri, to take 3.86 acres of land and “aviation” rights to fly over 81 acres of property between the airport and Quaker Road.
The land was needed for a “runway protection zone” as part of the county’s project to extend the main airport runway by 1,000 feet. The Federal Aviation Administration scrapped the project in May 2019.
Warren County Attorney Mary Kissane said the county had to decide whether to appeal the ruling to the next highest court — the Court of Appeals.
The county initially paid $327,000 for the land through eminent domain. Macri filed a lawsuit in state Supreme Court of Warren County seeking $2.5 million. The trial court ruled that the property was only worth $297,000.
The Appellate Division created its own formula for determining the appraised value of the land, which Kissane said surprised her.
“I didn’t think they would disturb the trial court’s decision on this,” she said at the Warren County Board of Supervisors Personnel and Administration Committee meeting, which was held virtually on April 30.
Kissane said appealing the ruling to a higher court presents some risk. The Court of Appeals could reverse the decision and use the trial court’s $297,000 amount for the appraisal. Or, it could come up with an entirely new appraisal. A third option is that it could remand it back to the trial court to start the process all over again.
“My recommendation is that we just let this decision lie,” she said.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer asked whether the county could make Macri whole by returning the land, since the county is not moving forward with the runway extension.
Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover said it is important that the county have land around the airport if there are any future expansion plans.
“My crystal ball isn’t good enough to know if this field might get expanded in some fashion or not expanded,” he said.
The county has protected this airfield by acquiring this property, Conover added.
“As far as I’m concerned, it was necessary and money well spent,” he said.
Queensbury Supervisor-at-Large Doug Beaty said he disagreed with Conover on the taking of the land and said the county should drop the matter.
“Taking a man’s land is so repugnant to me anyway that I say we cut our losses now, and end this boondoggle,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!