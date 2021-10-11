Warren County to hire Chicago firm to seek info on competitor tourist regions

Warren County plans to hire a Chicago-based firm to research the best practices of other tourist destinations to see what this region could do to become more competitive.

The Tourism and Occupancy Tax Coordination recommended hiring Hunden Strategic Partners at a cost of $72,000.

Company founder Rob Hunden told the committee at its Sept. 30 meeting that Warren County’s request for proposals was a little bit different than the normal marketing studies.

“You’re really trying to figure out what’s the special sauce, what we can do to smooth out our seasonality and really dig in and see what our competitors are doing,” he said.

Hunden said his firm collects and analyzes data such as number of visitors, from where they are coming and their demographics.

He also interviews tourism officials in other communities.

“They love to share what they’ve done well. They’ll usually admit what they’ve messed up,” he said.

Hunden plans to develop information about what this region’s top five competitor destinations are and how they stack up against Warren County. He will also look at how much these communities spent on marketing.