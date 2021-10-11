Warren County to hire Chicago firm to seek info on competitor tourist regions

Warren County plans to hire a Chicago-based firm to research the best practices of other tourist destinations to see what this region could do to become more competitive.
The Tourism and Occupancy Tax Coordination recommended hiring Hunden Strategic Partners at a cost of $72,000.
Company founder Rob Hunden told the committee at its Sept. 30 meeting that Warren County’s request for proposals was a little bit different than the normal marketing studies.
“You’re really trying to figure out what’s the special sauce, what we can do to smooth out our seasonality and really dig in and see what our competitors are doing,” he said.
Hunden said his firm collects and analyzes data such as number of visitors, from where they are coming and their demographics.
He also interviews tourism officials in other communities.
“They love to share what they’ve done well. They’ll usually admit what they’ve messed up,” he said.
Hunden plans to develop information about what this region’s top five competitor destinations are and how they stack up against Warren County. He will also look at how much these communities spent on marketing.
Among some of the key questions the study will ask is which seasonal competitive vacation destinations have shown the most growth over the five years. Also, what are the top 10 fastest-growing summer destinations by visitor spending and number of room nights and increase in occupancy tax revenue, according to a slide-show presentation.
Other questions to be answered are what best practices have these destinations followed to grow at a faster rate. Also, the study would aim to identify “emerging” groups of visitors to Warren County.
Hunden said he has done studies for cities large and small including one for Kingsville, Texas, on the expansion of King Ranch, one of the largest continually owned ranches, and a study of tourism to the Great Lakes Bay region of Michigan.
Hunden said his employees are passionate and creative.
“We’ll tell you the truth and be transparent about what we learn,” he said.
The matter will now head to the full Warren County Board of Supervisors for approval.
