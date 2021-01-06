Warren County sales tax only down 1.3% for the year

QUEENSBURY — Warren County sales tax collections are only down 1.3% over last year, which county officials consider great news, considering the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the economy.
“I’m ecstatic,” said County Treasurer Mike Swan.
The county collected $54.89 million in 2020 compared with $54.16 million in 2019 — a decrease of nearly $730,000.
Warren County budgeted to receive just around $55 million from sales tax, so the final figures are not too far off. Swan said there was still a lot of economic activity in the county — despite the virus.
“People are still purchasing. The internet purchases are way up and we get our share of that, and there was an awful lot of people who came here this summer and fall. Our tourism industry was actually very strong. I think those were the two big factors,” he said.
The state does not provide a breakdown of what sectors of the economy generated the tax, according to Swan. He said anecdotally it seemed that retail sector was strong.
“Car sales were way up. The big box stores, any time you went to them, they were absolutely jammed,” he said.
The county’s highest month for sales tax collection was September, when it collected $7.75 million, a 14.1% increase from 2019. Its second-highest month was in November, when it collected $7.16 million, which is nearly 25% more than the previous year — the highest month for percentage growth.
The third-best month was August with $5.36 million, but that was down about 9% from that same month in August.
The worst month was April, when the pandemic shut down much of the economy. Warren County collected $2.82 million, which was a drop of about $1 million, or 27%, from 2019.
The final 2020 sales tax revenue total would have only been off by 1.2%, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reducing a portion of each county’s revenue to redistribute it to help out the New York City hospitals. Warren County lost about $300,000, according to Swan.
He said he is optimistic that sales tax receipts will continue to be strong in 2021.
“The vaccine is on the way if that clams things down I think we’ll get back to normal” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Warren County Sales Tax Collection
The following is the sales tax revenue that Warren County collected in each quarter of the year.
|Quarter
|2019
|2020
|Percentage change
|First
|$10.846 million
|$11.64 million
|7.3%
|Second
|$13.350 million
|$11.088 million
|-16.9%
|Third
|$18.706 million
|$18.384 million
|-1.7%
|Fourth
|$11.988 million
|$13.05 million
|8.9%
|Total
|$54.891 million
|$54.161 million
|-1.3%