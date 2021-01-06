Warren County sales tax only down 1.3% for the year

QUEENSBURY — Warren County sales tax collections are only down 1.3% over last year, which county officials consider great news, considering the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the economy.

“I’m ecstatic,” said County Treasurer Mike Swan.

The county collected $54.89 million in 2020 compared with $54.16 million in 2019 — a decrease of nearly $730,000.

Warren County budgeted to receive just around $55 million from sales tax, so the final figures are not too far off. Swan said there was still a lot of economic activity in the county — despite the virus.

“People are still purchasing. The internet purchases are way up and we get our share of that, and there was an awful lot of people who came here this summer and fall. Our tourism industry was actually very strong. I think those were the two big factors,” he said.

The state does not provide a breakdown of what sectors of the economy generated the tax, according to Swan. He said anecdotally it seemed that retail sector was strong.

“Car sales were way up. The big box stores, any time you went to them, they were absolutely jammed,” he said.