Warren County reports a total of 1,157 active COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 150 new cases and 228 recoveries Sunday, making the total of active COVID cases at 1,157.

Two more Warren County residents were hospitalized on Sunday. The total is now 11, with one person in critical condition and six vaccinated patients.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported a total of 32 COVID patients with three in the ICU and five now off isolation.

New York state data indicated as of Sunday, 47,419 Warren County residents have been fully vaccinated and 50,979 individuals have received at least one dose.

Warren County has transitioned to New York’s new COVID-19 case investigation program, details of which can be found by accessing this website: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/new-york-state-contact-tracing.

Warren County residents who have a COVID-19 diagnosis should refer to this website, as county health departments are no longer involved in COVID-19 case investigations.

Medical practices and laboratories that conduct COVID-19 tests will upload their positive case results to New York’s CommCare COVID reporting system, which will result in state case investigators determining further steps.

Warren County residents should continue to report positive home COVID-19 tests to Warren County Health Services’ online portal at warrencountyny.gov/COVIDHomeTestReport, and these cases will be referred to state personnel.

Warren County Health Services will hold its next public booster/first dose vaccine clinic on Tuesday at Warren County Municipal Center's Human Services Building from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Find details and registration links at warren-county-ny-covid-19-warrencountyny.hub.arcgis.com/pages/vaccines.

In addition, Warren County Health Services has scheduled the following clinics for students at Warren County schools:

Lake George Central School, Thursday

Johnsburg Central School, Friday

Warrensburg Central School, Jan. 27

Parents should check with school administrators for information related to appointments.

Washington County

The Washington County Department of Public Health had not updated COVID data as of Sunday at 6 p.m.

According to New York state data, Washington County had 38,147 residents who have completed the vaccine series and 40,682 have received one dose.

Statewide

As of Sunday, the New York state COVID data website reported a total of 14,174,828 residents have received the complete vaccine series and 16,011,651 residents have received one dose of the COVID vaccine.

The state reported a total of 51,264 positive cases on Sunday, from test results taken on Saturday.

