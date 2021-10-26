Warren County reports 91st COVID death

Warren County Health Services on Tuesday reported the death of a person in their 70s from COVID-19.

The person was vaccinated and lived at home before contracting the virus. They died after a stay in the hospital. County officials are offering their condolences to the loved ones of the victim.

The county picked up 20 new COVID cases and there were 36 recoveries. The active caseload stands at 269, which is 17 less than the previous day. A total of 252 people have mild illness.

Eleven people are hospitalized, which is one less than Monday. One person is in critical condition and 10 patients were considered moderately ill, according to Health Services. Five people are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

All of the new cases involved community spread of the virus. Two involved people who had been on Warren County school campuses. Find more information about school cases here: https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 22 COVID-related hospitalizations, including four patients in the intensive care unit. Seven patients are out of isolation.

Warren County Health Services continues to recommend all individuals eligible for the vaccines to get inoculated as soon as possible, and that all individuals — regardless of vaccination status — wear a mask while in public indoor spaces to reduce the spread of the virus.

The vaccines are widely available at local pharmacies, and Warren County Health Services has four upcoming clinics. On Tuesday, there will be two clinics. One will take place from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Glens Falls Middle School. Pfizer booster doses and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available. There will be boosters and first and second doses offered of all three vaccines at the Warren County Municipal Center COVID testing trailer from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

There will be another clinic on Wednesday at the Warren County Municipal Center COVID testing trailer from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Only the Pfizer booster doses are being offered.

