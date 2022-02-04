Warren County reports 116th COVID death

Warren County reported the COVID-related death of a resident in their 70s on Friday.

The individual, who had not been vaccinated, lived at home prior to becoming sick, and died in the hospital.

Health Services and the Warren County Board of Supervisors offered condolences to loved ones of the resident in a news release.

Warren County added 78 new COVID infections on Friday. Over the last five days, there have been 347 new cases reported.

There were 17 COVID-related hospitalizations reported on Friday, which is two fewer than on Thursday. Of those hospitalizations, 13 are vaccinated.

According to the latest report, there are four Warren County residents who are critically ill, which is one less than on Thursday.

Health Services reported that there were 318 COVID-related hospitalizations throughout the Capital Region, which is seven less than Thursday.

The Warren County Office of Emergency Services announced that more than 3,500 COVID-19 home test kits have been received to be distributed to residents through their local town or city government representatives.

According to a news release from the county, the rapid test kits were received from New York state and will be made available for free. Rapid tests allow individuals to check if they have COVID in a fast manner without a visit to a testing clinic or medical practice.

Distribution locations are as follows:

Queensbury Town Hall

Glens Falls City Hall, test kits will be available on Tuesday and Wednesday, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Lake George Town Hall, starting Monday

Lake Luzerne Town Hall, residents seeking delivery can also contact Supervisor Gene Merlino at 518-696-2711

Horicon Town Hall

Chester Town Hall, Town Clerk's Office, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Warrensburg Town Hall

Stony Creek Town Hall

Thurman Town Hall, check for availability

Bolton Town Hall, Town Clerk's Office

Johnsburg Town Hall, by appointment only, call 518-251-2421

Hague Town Hall, check for availability

Residents who would like to receive kits, can contact their local town or city hall for details about availability. Testing kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Distributing these testing kits to municipalities to pass on to their residents will allow us another conduit to make sure individuals throughout the county have easy access to COVID-19 testing, an important aspect of slowing the spread of COVID-19," said Kevin Geraghty, Warrensburg town supervisor and chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

Queensbury at-large supervisors and Glens Falls ward supervisors will be coordinating distribution of allocations they will receive, according to a news release.

Health Services will hold vaccination clinics that are open to the public next week:

North Warren Central School, Monday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Queensbury Union Free School District, Tuesday, 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lake George Central School, Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

An additional clinic is planned at the Warren County Municipal Center on Tuesday. Registration links for all of these clinics can be found on the Warren County COVID hub.

Warren County's vaccination rate stood at 74.5% on Friday, with 79.7% of the population having received at least one dose.

Statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul reported that the seven-day average of cases continues to decline in all regions of the state.

There were 7,759 total positive case of COVID-19 on Friday out of 176,231 tests reported.

"We've made incredible progress in overcoming the winter surge in COVID cases because New Yorkers are doing the right thing and getting vaccinated," Hochul said in a news release.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

