Warren County repeals sale and use of sparklers

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday voted to prohibit the sale and use of sparkling devices in the county.

The board rescinded a local law that was adopted in 2015 allowing such devices.

Only Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett, Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas and Thurman Supervisor Susan Shepler voted against the prohibition.

Chris Washburn, of the Pennsylvania-based Keystone Fireworks, which has tents set up for sale in the county, spoke out in opposition of the repeal.

He said that though he understands the concerns of residents, if the county repeals the law, the complaints of loud noises won’t be stopped, and the revenue from surrounding counties will only go up.

He has seen bigger fireworks that have been of concern — not the smaller sparkling devices.

“It’s just a matter of fact that everybody coming out of town, or out of state, if they go across state lines they’re going to bring them in,” he said.

Washburn said with a repeal, the landlords of the properties that house the fireworks sales tents will suffer and the local individuals who help out with running those tents will be hurt as well.

Washburn said no matter what the county does, people who are being inconsiderate when shooting off fireworks are not going to listen.

Lake George RV Park General Manager Gary Thornquist spoke in favor of the new law. Thornquist’s park is private property that does not allow fireworks.

He said that he has had to evict two families in recent years out of his establishment due to their kids shooting them off from the property.

“The guests that come to us from other states and other counties don’t realize that they are not allowed in our park. We’ve had to distribute flyers, which they don’t read. We’ve had trouble enforcing (the rule). We’ve had over $10,000 worth of property damage from our tennis courts, pickle ball courts, kids shooting them off at night,” he said. “It’s impossible to enforce.”

During discussion of the resolution, Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild said he would support the repeal of the fireworks law, but wanted to make clear that this would only stop the sale of sparklers within the county.

He called the legislation hollow because he doesn’t believe the board will enforce the repeal.

“All we are stopping is the sale of are sparklers. We are not doing anything to stop the loud reports or bangs that happen from other illegal fireworks that have been illegal,” he said.

Wild knows that the public wants to see action taken on this issue, but doesn’t feel the results they are looking for will be realized without an enforcement mechanism in place to stop illegal fireworks from being discharged.

Chairwoman Rachel Seeber said that local law enforcement has voiced concern about enforcing the sparkler law.

She said they receive calls of noises, snapping or banging, and it can be hard to determine what is legal or illegal.

“I do know that law enforcement has said that if there is a law that you can’t use any type of sparkler — we already know you can’t use fireworks, but any sparkling device — then yes, of course, they’ll be responding to those. Law enforcement responds to anyone who breaks any type of law or anything that isn’t permissible in Warren County,” she said.

She told Wild that he could speak to Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr about the issue, but she doubts he would tell him that the department wouldn’t respond to any complaints of breaking any law.

Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said that he believes complaints have gone up since the law was enacted, and law enforcement have a difficult time discerning what complaints are coming from legal or illegal fireworks.

He feels that repealing the law is the best road to take.

“I think if you checked in most communities once we allowed them to set up these tents, we got more complaints and we are sending the police out on more fireworks complaints,” he said.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty said that at the public meeting held on Wednesday evening, he discussed the amount of complaints by year since the law was enacted.

In 2015, there were 92 complaints filed. In 2016, there were 73, followed by 78 in 2017, 53 in 2019 and 188 in 2020.

Beaty said that through July 14 of this year, there were 78 filed complaints, with 44 of those occurring between July 1 and July 5.

“Is that scientific? No, but that is the amount of complaints actually being lodged,” he said. “It was going down and then it’s gone up significantly in 2020, and this year we are probably on pace for around the same amount, maybe slightly less.”

Leggett feels that the complaints from citizens involve the noise from fireworks — not the sale of sparkling devices themselves. He believes that the complaints will not end with a repeal of the law.

“For many people, they do provide enjoyment in a very simple and safe way, and I would hate to think that these families and grandparents and such that do it at the most minimal level are now going to be contrary to law,” he said.

Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said the feedback she has received from residents has unanimously been to repeal the law.

“I haven’t had anybody say, ‘Don’t touch this, it’s really fabulous,’” she said.

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said she has heard people say that they want the right to use sparklers on the Fourth of July. She wondered if there was a way to amend the law to allow their use on this day only.

Braymer made a motion to amend the permissible use of sparkling devices on the holiday, which was seconded by Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowen.

Glens Falls 5th Ward Supervisor Ben Driscoll knows that there are people who celebrate the Fourth of July the night before. He cited the Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra, which generally holds a performance on July 3.

He also said that he noticed neighbors putting up Christmas decorations a week before Thanksgiving, and he’s sure people celebrate the Fourth of July well in advance as well.

“I think by limiting to one day we are just asking for trouble,” he said.

The amendment did not pass.

