Warren County passes resolution in support of adding 'Green Amendment' to state constitution (copy)

Although a big part of the county’s economy is tourism, Wild said it still has a manufacturing base.

“I’m not against clean air and clean water. That’s a given, but where are we going with this? What are we signing up for?” he said.

Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett said he believes proactively protected means to do something to address the environment before it becomes an issue.

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer agreed. She said that being proactive does not mean that the state should not fix the environmental problems that exist.

She added that the exact language of the amendment will be determined later.

“It’s going to go to the voters, allowing the voters to say whether they want to have this in the constitution,” she said.

Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said the county is not crafting the amendment. It is just writing a resolution of support.

Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson said that there are many municipalities that are struggling to fix antiquated wastewater treatment systems. He wondered whether the resolution is going to accomplish anything.