Warren County officials craft reopening strategy

The county needs to have almost 2,000 testing kits on hand to meet another metric, according to Moore. He said they are slowly building up an inventory with the help of another 500 COVID-19 testing kits the county received last week from the state.

They also have to have 20 contact tracers. Moore said Warren County Public Health Services has 28 county employees who are being trained and another 14 volunteers receiving training.

He said there is the possibility that Warren County may not meet one or two of the criteria, but the region is allowed to reopen because the Capital Region has checked all the boxes.

Bartholomew also advised against Warren and Washington counties attempting to become part of the North Country rather than the Capital Region economic development group. Such a change would mean that the local area would be reporting to entities with offices in Plattsburgh and Watertown.

Queensbury-At-Large Supervisor Mike Wild said the message the region needs to convey is that it is ready to reopen — whenever that happens. He urged people to wear masks and practice social distancing so the county can stop the spread of the virus and reopen.

“The fear is if we open too soon and we’re not careful, we can get shut down and we don’t have the leverage to be able to extend our tourism season, much longer than the summer,” he said. “So, it’s a risk that everyone is going to be taking and we just need everybody to pitch in.”

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.