Warren County mourns death of former board Chairman Fred Monroe

CHESTER — Fred Monroe, who served as Chester town supervisor for 24 years and was the chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors from 2008 through 2010, has died.

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, served on the board alongside Monroe.

Stec said in a statement that he saw Monroe as a friend who was helpful during his tenure in the state Legislature.

"Fred, for so many reasons, will be dearly missed and his passion for our region won't be forgotten," Stec said.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors said in a news release that Monroe was instrumental during his tenure on the board with helping to disentangle both Warren and Washington County from expensive contracts related to the Hudson Falls trash incinerator.

That saved the counties millions of dollars, according to the release.

"Fred's accomplishments were innumerable, on the town, county and state level," the release said.

