Warren County hits 500 confirmed coronavirus cases

More than 500 Warren County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus since the outbreak began in March.

Warren County Health Services on Thursday confirmed four additional cases, increasing the number of confirmed cases to 503 since testing began in March. A total of 35 people have died, including 22 nursing home residents.

Two of the new cases involve residents that traveled to a part of the state with a high number of coronavirus cases, while the other two are still under investigation.

While the number of confirmed cases is low compared to some counties in the state, a recent uptick in cases over the last three weeks has Warren County health officials on high alert.

A total of 28 people have tested positive for the virus since Sunday. The county confirmed 30 cases last week and 23 the week before that.

Health Services continues to remind residents to avoid any unnecessary travel and to adhere to all safety protocols, including mask wearing and social distancing.

“Please think of the impact your actions could have on others,” Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a statement.

