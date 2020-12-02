Warren County announces COVID-19 exposures at Frederick's Restaurant in Bolton

QUEENSBURY — Warren County Health Services is advising the public of recent COVID-19 exposures at Frederick's Restaurant and Lounge in Bolton.

The exposures occurred this past Saturday, Monday and Tuesday at the restaurant on Route 9N.

Public Health contact tracers have confirmed that two individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 this week were at Frederick's on these dates and may have been infectious.

One was present between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday and did not wear a mask while eating, according to a news release.

The other was present between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday and also between noon and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday. A mask was not worn while this person was eating.

If people were at this business during these time periods, they are asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, chills and loss of sense of taste and/or smell over the 14-day period from the date of the potential exposure.

If experiencing any of these symptoms, people are asked to contact their medical provider, an urgent care center or their local public health agency as soon as possible. Warren County Health Services can be reached at 518-761-6580.

If people believe they need a COVID-19 test, they can also contact the New York State COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

